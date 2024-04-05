The battle for Chasov Yar begins: the enemy publishes maps and footage of the breakthrough to the outskirts of the city

▪️Ukrainian military analysts publish new maps and report on the dangerous situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Chasy Yar area, to which the Airborne Forces broke through.

▪️"The stage of key battles in the direction of the city begins."

▪️"Yesterday, Russian units, supported by 32 armored vehicles, launched an attack in the direction of the city of Chasov Yar.

▪️The assault group of the Russian Armed Forces managed to reach the eastern part of the city, the Kanal microdistrict, land foot troops and take positions along Zelyonaya Street at the point

📍 48.59611, 37.8868

▪️"The Russians attacked with armored vehicles a few meters from the first houses of Chasov Yar. The landing party occupied trenches on the outskirts of the city, reached Zelenaya Street. This is the outermost street of the city from Bakhmut."

RVvoenkor