OCTOBER 9, BIGGEST PROPHETIC SIGN, more powerful THAN APRIL 82024 MUST SEE!!!

The last great day the feast of Tabernacles is October 9th 2024 and is the biggest sign I have ever seen. This is the sign of the last days beyond anything I have ever seen in my life. And it goes hand in hand with the total solar eclipse over America on April 8th 2024. This video is not only a must-see it is a demand. Your life depends on this. This sign is beyond anything I have ever seen in my entire life
Warning: I made a mistake when I said hazrana was assassinated on October 2nd. I was too impassioned and made a mistake. I cannot redo the video. He was assassinated on atonement in September. Sorry I made that mistake
This is a link for Canadian prepper dealing with the hurricane hitting on Florida for October 9th
https://youtu.be/A_6AkTOeRmc?si=2kzVNRbh0R3QrjRO
This is a link for Revelation and the stars as you must see
https://youtu.be/np7tad9Dvj8?si=UcOHFfVazOyOEqRr
I desperately ask you to go to the warning website of Larry McGuire to learn more of what is really going on this Earth at larrygmeguiar2.con