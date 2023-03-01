X22 REPORT Ep. 3009a - US Prospered Under Trump,Time For The Strategic National Manufacturing Initiative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3009a - Feb 28, 2023
US Prospered Under Trump,Time For The Strategic National Manufacturing InitiativeThe blue states are now trying to implement the GND and fuel prices started to sky rocket, the economy has begun to implode in these states. The house passed a resolution to stop ESG. The UK is now making a move to push CBDC. Trump is now giving solutions on how to fix the economy.
