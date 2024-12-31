Historic Winter Temperatures and Highest Food Prices In Our Lifetime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Historic Cold is on the way to sweep areas of the USA that rarely if ever see single digit temperatures. This will create record electrical demand over a 3-4 day period across half of the country. Will the grid hold up? Food prices continue upward with up to 40% losses of wheat crop in W. Australia and corn crop across all of southern Africa. This is the reason your food prices are going up.
