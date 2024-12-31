Historic Winter Temperatures and Highest Food Prices In Our Lifetime

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle









Historic Cold is on the way to sweep areas of the USA that rarely if ever see single digit temperatures. This will create record electrical demand over a 3-4 day period across half of the country. Will the grid hold up? Food prices continue upward with up to 40% losses of wheat crop in W. Australia and corn crop across all of southern Africa. This is the reason your food prices are going up.









