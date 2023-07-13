Here 1 Russian Soldier comes Face to Face with 2 Ukrainians Exchanging 🔫Shots - Dashing Back and Forth from Cover to Firing Position

UPDATE: There are now 3 descriptions here for this video.

There were 2 different descriptions, at 2 places that I found for this same video. I'm posting both to help understand this video better.

The modern battlefield is one of long distances and constant surveillance but at close range it remains as intense and immediate as ever. Here one Russian soldier comes face to face with two Ukrainians exchanging 🔫 dashing back and forth from cover to firing position and killing one. The other runs away, only to be taken out by a mine.