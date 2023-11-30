BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conspiracies Prove Reality – Wake Up – Step Up | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 5
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
8 views • 11/30/2023

I: Speaking With His Voice

Many of the conspiracy theories of yesterday have become the conspiracy facts and realities of today

GHWB – The NEW WORLD ORDER

One World Government

One World Military

One World Justice System

One World Currency

Global Depopulation

JFK-RFK-MLK-Malcolm X


The CIA’s Mocking Bird Media


MK Ultra


False Flags


Indoctrination vs. Education


1913 Great American Coupe


Money as debt


Child and human Sex trafficking


Caviezal Sound of Freedom


Harvesting of Adrenochrome


Clones CGI etc.


Whose real? Whose not?


Who’s dead? Whose alive?


The gig is up. Truths being revealed. Nothing can stop what’s coming and what’s coming in my view is serious trouble including potential kinetic war of sorts on the streets of America, actually already begun if you look closely. The next 9 months to a year will be biblical.


II: The 40K FootView


Intel and Insights: An excerpt from an interview with Juan O’Savin – The Economy


For full 30-minute interview click here: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-ep-2/


III: Action


God, Trump, Flynn Military White Hats need your help – Enlist!


 Action Changes Things – Things You Can Do To Fight This War

Access To PDF Doc.


SIV: News Bites and Closing Comments / Announcements


Economic News


J6 – Video of Capitol Police Throwing a Grandma Down a Flight of 10 Steps – TWICE!


New York: Courts Pave Way for Quarantine Camps


Intel from NY source


Battlefield America


Killing Trump


Announcements


Closing Comments


Final Words



Want to tune in on the go? Click the link below to catch the podcast version:



Follow JMC on his Socials!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JMC40KFootView/

Twitter: (2) 40K Foot View with John Michael Chambers (@JMC_40KFootView) / X (twitter.com)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmc_40kfootview/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jmc40kfootview

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnMichaelChambers40KFV/featured

Substack: https://40kfootviewithjmc.substack.com/

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@JMC_40KFootView

Gettr: JMC_40kFootView on GETTR

Gab: (3) JMC_40KFootView (@JMC_40KFootView) – Gab Social

TikTok: 40KFootView with John Chambers (@jmc40kfootview) | TikTok

Spotify: 40K Foot View I Engaging Conversations with JMC | Podcast on Spotify


Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER

Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!


When You Subscribe Now + You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/


SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING AMP NEWS!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.


