Zelensky's Ukraine SBU Orders the Arrest of local Oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky - Accusing him of Embezzling - 500 million grivna (= US $13,477,820) into Offshore Accounts

Zelensky's Government orders the arrest of local Oligarch Igor Kolomoisky accusing him of embezzling 500 million grivna into offshore accounts.

He also funded 'Azov'. He created the TV show and chose Zelensky to play the part of the President.

🇺🇦 The rats are turning on each other.🐀

😎Wait till they start releasing dirt on each other and the corrupt dealings of the Obama's, Clinton's & Biden's in Ukraine.

Cynthia, this also found today:

Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky was charged under articles on fraud and legalization of property obtained by criminal means, the SBU reports.

"It has been established that during 2013-2020, Igor Kolomoisky legalized more than half a billion hryvnias by exporting them abroad, while using the infrastructure of banking institutions under his control," the report says.

This from Reuters;

◾️Ukraine's main security agency accused tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky of fraud and money laundering on Saturday, naming one of the country's most prominent businessmen a suspect in a criminal investigation.

◾️The move against Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's richest men and a one-time supporter of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy whose election he backed in 2019, comes as Kyiv is trying to signal progress during a wartime crackdown on corruption.

Cynthia, here's an article about it:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/2/ukraine-tycoon-ihor-kolomoisky-taken-into-custody-over-fraud-allegations









