Massive drone attack by the enemy on Russian regions - part 1 of 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
119 views • 7 months ago

Massive drone attack by the enemy on our regions


The footage circulating online shows the aftermath of the strikes on the oil refineries in Ryazan. The reasons why the drones reach/are shot down over the targets are:

▪️The massive scale of the attack (over 50 drones shot down before midnight alone)

▪️The use of drones at extremely low altitudes

▪️The enemy's use of more high-speed jet-powered drones, which are becoming more prevalent.


Additionally, since the drones are being shot down directly over the targets/in close proximity to them, our country's air defense system as a whole requires improvement. And this is normal - it's an ongoing "sword and shield" battle. We need to start with improving the "situational awareness system" (SitaWare, "Krapiva", "Virazh-tablet"), secure modern communication channels, increasing the number of mobile groups, and developing cheap and mass-produced small air defense missiles (the West already has such developments).


NATO is preparing for a full-scale war with Russia. And if the idea comes to their mind that NATO troops will be able to implement the concept of a "single disarming strike" due to our air defense system not fully solving the problem, then we will not be able to avoid war.


Two Majors (https://t.me/dva_majors/)


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
