Miko Peled EXPOSES Uncomfortable Truths About ISRAEL

In this powerful lecture at Oxford, Miko Peled, the son of an Israeli general, sheds light on the truth behind Israel’s occupation of Palestine. Once part of Israel’s military elite, Peled now passionately speaks out against the oppressive policies and advocates for justice and peace. His compelling critique challenges the mainstream narratives about Zionism, apartheid, and the ongoing conflict. Join him as he calls for a free and democratic Palestine, offering a fresh perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.