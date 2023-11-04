Quo Vadis





Nov 3, 2023





in this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 2, 2023





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to take you to Heaven.





Bend your knees in prayer for the Church of My Jesus.





Pray for vocations.





Pray for the souls in purgatory.





You are walking towards a future where many will embrace what is false and few will stand firm in the truth.





There will be few pious men and the Church of My Jesus will be small.





As I have said in the past, do not allow ye the demon to win.





You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





Take care of your spiritual life.





You are in the world, but you are not of the world.





Be only of the Lord.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace, gave the following similar message to Pedro on November 2, 2022:





Dear children: Prayer, Confession and Eucharist.





Behold the weapons I offer you to defeat sin.





Flee from sin and seek ye the Mercy of My Son Jesus. It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must witness that ye belong to Jesus.





You are walking towards a future in which souls will be contaminated, for in few places will be heard talk about sins.





There will be a great number of souls precipitating themselves into hell for lack of love for the truth.





The teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church will be welcomed only by My true devotees.





I suffer for that which comes to you.





Pray much.





Pray for the souls of purgatory.





Great is the suffering of those who pass through purgatory.





Seek ye Heaven. In everything, God in the first place.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





