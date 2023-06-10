EXPLAINED Why the Donald Trump indictment is BEYOND 'STUPID'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
June 9, 2023
Donald Trump just became the first U.S. president to be indicted by the Department of Justice on federal charges. He’s facing seven counts related to his storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. But something about this smells like it’s ALL about politics. In this clip, Pat and Stu — filling in for Glenn — break it all down…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VJfLNNH2sA