Carbon 60 Review - Background - My thoughts - my experiences
234 views • 6 months ago

I describe my experience using this C60 product and why I think you may benifit from it. 

I have been made an offer and I am passing it on to you. I have tried the olive oil C60 and had great results. Deep nights of sleep, chill mood and my eyes visibly became brighter to the point that strangers were commenting on it. 

C60 benefits the whole body and acts as an antioxidant to help protect against free radical damage. This molecule works by donating electrons to neutralize free radicals and prevent oxidation.

Carbon-60 (C60 or fullerene) is a spherically structured molecule composed of 60 carbon atoms. C60 strongly absorbs free radicals, inhibits the toxicity of chemical toxicants, resists radiation, prevents ultraviolet damage, and prevents heavy metal–induced cell damage. 

Learn more at:

https://c60canada.com/

Use the coupon code " henry " and receive 10% off your order. 


