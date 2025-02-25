BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
31. Sentencing part 1
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
6 months ago

III. ARGUMENT

The section discusses the defendant's arguments against excessive sentencing and constitutional violations regarding parental rights.

  • The prosecution seeks a six-year prison sentence for a father, Mr. Benshoof, for texting his teenage son, which is unprecedented.
  • No analogous cases exist in Washington or the U.S. where a parent lost rights and faced such severe punishment for similar actions.
  • The prosecution's request for 81 consecutive counts of contempt is viewed as overcharging, aiming to maximize incarceration rather than achieve justice.
  • The proposed sentence exceeds the five-year minimum for first-degree rape, highlighting its disproportionate nature.
  • The defendant argues that the no-contact order violates his fundamental parental rights without due process, as required by law.
  • The prosecution's actions are criticized for potentially retaliating against the defendant for exercising his legal rights, raising First Amendment concerns.
  • The defendant emphasizes that maintaining family unity should be prioritized in state interventions regarding children.
  • The memorandum asserts that the prosecution's approach undermines the principles of restorative justice and due process protections.

CONCLUSION

Kurt Benshoof faces severe sentencing despite minimal criminal history, having lost custody of his son, residence, and car; a sentence of time served and probation is deemed sufficient.


