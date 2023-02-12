© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p280j8y09c7
2023.02.11 GETTR is a company with 100 billion market value in the future coupled with a brand-new advertising model, social media digital currency and payment system. It will not take a commission within three years, which is the best in the world, and a new closed-loop network platform.
盖特是未来千亿市值的公司，全新的广告模式，社交媒体数字化币和支付系统，三年内不抽成，是全球最牛的，新闭环网络平台。