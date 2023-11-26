Alien UFO Crashes & Dead Alien Bodies – Donald R. Schmitt Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/11/26/ufo-crashes-donald-schmitt/

Donald R. Schmitt is the former co-director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies, where he served as Director of Special Investigations for ten years. Prior to that, he was a special investigator for the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek for the International UFO Reporter. Schmitt graduated cum laude from Concordia University with a degree in Liberal Arts. He is the author of dozens of articles about UFOs, as well as the co-author of two best-selling books, UFO Crash at Roswell and The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell. Presently, he is a contributing writer for UFO Magazine, and on the Board of Directors for the International UFO Research Museum.

Longtime Alien Investigator Donald Schmidt joins us to discuss the sudden death of Congressman Steven Schiff of New Mexico and the threats meted out to Sheriff George Wilcox who had seen the alien bodies at Roswell. American Citizenry which had previously adored the military that was victorious in World War 2 were threatened and intimidated by military police and average citizens were harshly interrogated and kept in confinement.

This is a little known aspect of the aftermath of Roswell. American citizens hadn’t been treated that harshly and threatened so openly since the Federal Armies invaded the Confederacy and when thousands of Americans of Japanese descent were herded off to concentration camps. Donald also discusses the various means the government has used to deny or debunk Roswell all of which have failed miserably.

In Part 2 Donald talks about the eyewitness accounts of the handling of the unusual material found at the main crash site, its extraordinary properties and the fact that people handled the same material at Wright Field later Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Donald also discusses the living alien and its affects on eyewitnesses who suffered PTSD just by looking at it or the dead ETs. Donald gives the names and activities of key Roswell witnesses civilian and military and describes the inner workings of the Foreign Technology Division (FTD) at Wright-Pat and the T2 and T3 divisions in particular which worked on the alien technology gathered at Roswell and other crash retrieval sites.