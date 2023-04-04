© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dbvtpcc3e
4/1/2023 Nicole interview with Brother Changdao: What would the world be like without the New Federal State of China? Literally, we have woken up the Americans 5 years earlier
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/1/2023 妮可采访长岛哥：这个世界如果没有新中国联邦会怎样？可以说，我们让美国人提前了五年觉醒
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平