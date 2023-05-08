Happy 23rd Anniversary to Vanessa Clark!!! | Here Is Your Unsolicited Anniversary Song (Half of This Was Originally Recorded In 2007)

ReAwaken America Tour Miami (Audio) Schedule RELEASED!!! | Tour Adds Jimmy Levy, Lara Trump, Navarro, Nunes, Matt Whitaker & Prime Time Alex Stein to the All-Star Lineup!!! FREE Thursday Night Pastors for Trump Event for Attendees + Where to Park?

**********************************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Who Is the REAL Elon Musk? https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

FACTS About the Letter “X”:

Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html

Why did Elon Musk Tweet out “X” on April 10th 2023 - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645684041264529408?s=20

FACT - X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999 in Palo Alto, California. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., a software company also based in Palo Alto. Musk was attracted to Confinity because of its easy payment system. The merged company changed its name to PayPal. eBay bought PayPal for US$1.5 billion in 2002. In 2015, PayPal was spun off and became an independent company. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

FACT - Twitter Inc. 'No Longer Exists' As Elon Musk Inches Closer To X 'Everything App' Ambitions - https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2023/04/11/twitter-inc-no-longer-exists-as-elon-musk-inches-closer-to-x-everything-app-ambitions/?sh=37e3679b209b

FACT - Elon Musk confirms that he just bought back X.com, the domain he owned in 1999 - https://techcrunch.com/2017/07/10/elon-musk-x-dot-com/