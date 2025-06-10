BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NATO: Rutti Frutti fearing Medinsky at negotiation talks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 3 months ago

Meanwhile in DeLuLu Land: Rutti Frutti says Putin should come to the negotiation table instead of “some historian popping up” — referring to Medinsky.

Clearly, Medinsky scares them more than Putin. They're just spinning again, because the West was never interested in facts and history to begin with.

Adding, because of recent Russian Aircraft attacks, uncovered as was agreed upon with the US treaty (or whatever it was called?) from years back, will now not leave them out to view: 

Russia Building Hardened Shelters for Aircraft at 14 Airbases

Western OSINT analysts published satellite images showing active construction of aircraft shelters at 14 Russian airbases. They identified three types: U-shaped, tunnel-style, and fully enclosed structures.

A total of 177 shelters are visible in various stages of completion.

Adding: 

NarcoFuhrer Zelensky said that the issue of territories can only be discussed between him and Putin, and not the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul.

'It is my job to conduct a dialogue on the territories, and also Putin, who seized them. I will not discuss my position on this with anyone else. Our delegation in Istanbul has a mandate only to discuss humanitarian issues - the issue of prisoners of war and abducted children - or a ceasefire.'

Adding: 

Zaporozhye Governor Balitsky published the third part of the list of identified dead soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which Kiev refuses to receive.

@DDGeopolitics

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
