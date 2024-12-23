Syria: HTS's First Christmas in Syria is Bright - tree set on fire, part 2

HTS's First Christmas in Syria is Bright!

In Suqaylibiyah, a 100% Christian village in Syria, the Christmas tree that was lit in a public ceremony just two days ago has been burned by jihadist militants, reportedly under HTS’s Military Operations Command. Pro-Free Syria accounts initially shared footage of the tree-lighting as supposed evidence of HTS’s “tolerance” for non-Muslims. That so-called tolerance lasted only 48 hours.

Not only was the tree set ablaze, but reports also indicate that Christians in the village were harassed beforehand. HTS, as in similar cases, will likely dismiss this as an “isolated incident” or shift blame onto others. However, their failure to punish the perpetrators only underscores their complicity in these crimes.





Imagine if Christians burned a mosque in a Muslim village—what would the response be? For Syrian Christians, the message is clear: their traditions, faith, and safety are under constant attack.

This latest act of hostility serves as a grim reminder of the precarious situation for Christians in Syria. The only solution is to arm and empower them to defend their communities. For now, what was supposed to be a symbol of peace and celebration has become a stark symbol of persecution. Merry Christmas indeed.