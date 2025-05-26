Best food to remove fat from the liver - Dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) is being changed to MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis), which essentially means a fatty liver with inflammation. Doctors treat this condition with medications and never truly address the root cause. NAFLD is often blamed on “too much nutrition”, but what does this mean? It’s not simply over-nutrition that causes a fatty liver. It’s the overconsumption of sugar, starches, and seed oils. Industrial sugars like high-fructose corn syrup are especially problematic for the liver. Fatty liver symptoms include fatigue, pain or discomfort in the right upper quadrant, cognitive problems, yellow skin, hot and itchy feet, and extra weight around the midsection. The medical field has used observational studies to claim that red meat, organ meats, liver, and eggs cause a fatty liver. However, observational studies can not determine causation! Research has shown that if you go on a low-carb, ketogenic diet, you can decrease 50% of the fat from your liver in a matter of weeks! To improve liver health and remove fat from the liver naturally, add the following liver detox foods to your diet: 1. Grass-fed red meat offers high-quality protein with vital nutrients such as zinc, copper, and CoQ10. It also supports healthy blood sugar levels. 2. Eggs have zero carbs and are a rich source of choline, which helps protect you from developing a fatty liver. 3. Cruciferous vegetables, especially when fermented, help the liver with detoxification and also help to remove fat. 4. Wild-caught salmon and other wild-caught fatty fish are a very nutritious source of protein and are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce liver inflammation. 5. Broccoli sprouts contain sulforaphane, which has potent anti-cancer properties and helps detoxify the liver. They can also decrease A1C to stabilize blood sugar. 6. The #1 food for liver health is grass-fed liver! Beef and lamb liver are low-carb, high in choline, nutrient-dense, and contain many trace minerals, vital in reducing liver fat and inflammation.



