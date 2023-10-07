Our Lord's Message to Saint Faustina on the Second Coming

The Lord Jesus appeared to the Polish nun to remind the world of his great love for every man, especially one who, overwhelmed by the burden of sin, has lost hope of reconciliation with God.

To open oneself in the spirit of trust in God's mercy was to be done through new forms of worship: the rosary of God's mercy, the image of the Merciful Jesus, the Sunday of God's mercy and the hour of mercy.

Mary knew that every man has a mission that God has assigned to carry out and that no one can replace him in its implementation.

Therefore, in her vocation, she supported the apostle of God's mercy.

She did not hide that the responsibility of the nun before God and the world is very great.

“Then I saw the Mother of God, who said to me, ‘Oh, how pleasing to God is the soul that follows the breath of His grace.

I have given the world a Savior, and you will speak to the world of His great mercy and prepare the world for His second coming, which will not come as a merciful Savior, but as a righteous Judge.

Oh, that day is awful.

The day of righteousness is set, the day of the wrath of God, the angels tremble before him.

Speak to souls of this great mercy while it is time for mercy; if you are silent now, on that terrible day you will be responsible for a large number of souls.

Do not be afraid of anything, be faithful to the end, I sympathize with you ”(Dairy number 635).

Here are more of Our Lords words regarding His second coming to Saint Faustina:

“Speak to the world about My mercy… it is a sign for the end times.

After it will come the day of justice (Diary, number 848).

Souls perish in spite of My bitter passion…

I am giving them the last hope of salvation; that is, the Feast of Mercy.

If they will not adore My Mercy, they will perish for all eternity.

Secretary of My mercy, write, tell souls about this great mercy of Mine, because the awful day, the day of My justice, is near” (Diary, number 965).

In one entry Saint Faustina said, “‘As I was praying, I heart Jesus’ words: ‘I bear a special love for Poland, and if she will be obedient to My Will, I will exalt her in might and holiness.

From her will come forth the spark that will prepare the world for My final coming (Diary, number 1732)”.

The land of death from the World War's" would become the birthplace of the modern Divine Mercy devotion.

Was this a reference to John Paul II?

We all know the Pope is from Poland, and he ended up having a pivotal role in the recognition of Divine Mercy — culminating with his canonization of Faustina.

Even if the “spark” refers to the fall of Communism, which started in Poland, this too is inextricably linked to John Paul, who was a secret force behind Solidarity (the union that overthrew Communist rule).

Saint Faustina was born on August 25, 1905, the third of ten children, to Marianna and Stanislaus Kowalski, peasants of the village of Glogowiec (currently the diocese of Wloclawek).

At baptism in the parish church of lwinice Warckie she was given the name of Helena.

From childhood she distinguished herself by love, prayer, industriousness, obedience and great sensitivity towards human poverty.

At the age of nine she received First Communion; it was a profound experience for her because she was immediately aware of the presence of the Divine Guest in her soul.

She attended school for just three short years.

Still a teenager she left his parents' house and went to service with some wealthy families in Aleksandrow, lodl and Ostrowek, to support herself and to help her parents.

From the seventh year of life she felt the religious vocation in her soul, but not having the consent of her parents to enter the convent, she tried to suppress it.

Then prompted by a vision of the suffering Christ, she left for Warsaw where on August 10, 1925 she entered the convent of the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy.

Under the name of Sister Maria Faustina she spent thirteen years in the convent in several houses of the Congregation, mainly in Krakow, Vilnius and Plock, working as a cook, gardener and concierge.

On the outside, no sign made us suspect her extraordinarily rich mystical life.

She diligently carried out all her work, faithfully observed religious rules, was reserved, silent and at the same time full of benevolent and disinterested love.

She seemingly ordinary, monotonous, and gray life hid in herself a deep and extraordinary union with God.

At the base of her spirituality is the mystery of Divine mercy that she meditated on the word of God and contemplated in the daily life of her life.

The knowledge and contemplation of the mystery of God's mercy developed in her an attitude of filial trust in God and mercy toward one's neighbor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQbs5NpVOQA