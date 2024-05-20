Who are the New Humans? Mary Rodwell

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-2sZ

Mary Rodwell has been called ‘THE ALIEN LADY,’ she has been helping people activate and remember their life’s calling and multidimensional selves, while supporting and counselling the difference makers here to transform our world for over 30 years. Mary is recognised internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers and writers in the UFO and contact phenomenon areas. Mary is the author of the highly acclaimed book ‘Awakening: How Extraterrestrial Contact Can Transform Your Life’ (2002); and producer of EBE award winning documentaries:- Expressions of ET Contact: A Visual Blueprint? (2000), and Expressions of ET Contact: A Communication and Healing Blueprint? (2004).

Her book ‘The New Human’ describes and documents the star children.

Mary has researched more than 3000 cases and suggests extraterrestrial encounters are a global phenomenon and this is evident in the new humans referred to as star children. Mary affirms that star children exhibit a maturity and wisdom beyond their years and have an awareness and connection to spiritual realms. ‘Indigo’s’ or ‘crystal’ children as they are also known have telepathic abilities, are spiritually awakened, and can describe many species of non-­‐human visitors with a feeling that they are as real to them as their ‘real’ family, because they feel supported by them.

