Jordan Maxwell, Johnny’s Resumé, Dune, Dead Son Club, Leo Frank, Trump’s Jesuits

SR 2025-02-17 Old Interviews
Topic list:
* Jordan Maxwell (Russell Pine), is happy to say the Bible is fake.
* Johnny has updated his interview resumé. It’s been a wild ride: here’s his take on these big names in “alt media”.
* More insight into “Dune”: it’s worth figuring out.
* The godfather of monster movie stop-motion joins the Dead Son Club.
* The Leo Frank/Mary Phagan controversy. Why is this 1915 incident still talked about today?
* The truth about the “Kazarian JEWS”.
* Trump’s jesuits: add the Pence family to feudal Catholic Elites you “voted for”.
* The accusation that says Pence, Indiana State Police, government involved in child rape and trafficking.
