SPECIAL: January 6 Journalist, Steve Baker, Arrested TODAY! Live Coverage from Dallas — The Breanna Morello Show

Even a member of the U.S. Marshals agrees. What’s happening to journalist Steve Baker is bullsh*t. I’m told this was said while booking him.





Why is Steve Baker’s case so important?





Steve Baker published evidence that proves the DOJ committed perjury during the Oath Keepers trial.





He’s published details about the J6 pipebomber.





He’s working on several major J6 stories.





The DOJ slapped him with these charges to shut him up, but this isn’t the time to stop speaking up.





We all need to speak up!





-------------------------------------------





Steve Baker

DONATE/FOLLOW: https://thepragmaticconstitutionalist.locals.com/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TPC4USA





Follow LIVE Coverage: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20





SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for TRUE journalism: http://SupportBre.com





-------------------------------------------





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - www.breannagold.com

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/

► My Pillow - promo code: BREANNA for up to 80% off - www.mypillow.com/breanna

► Prepare Beef - promo code: BREANNA to save 15% off- www.flyovermeat.com

** PROMO CODE BRE25 for 25% off while supplies last!

► Redemption Shield - promo code: BRE to save 10% - www.redemptionshield.com





-------------------------------------------

Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/

🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/

🧑‍💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/

🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- Breanna Morello





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]