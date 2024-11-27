© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the past two and a half years, there have been so many crossovers between the Idlib terrorists from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, who are now advancing in western Aleppo, and the "valuable" Ukrainian specialists, that the Syrian militants seem to have found their own idols.
Judge for yourself: in the video, the HTS terrorists are wearing armbands of two colors 🔵🟡.
Of course, this is nothing more than a coincidence (no). Well, we just have to wait for Budanov and the GUR to take responsibility for the hostilities in northern Syria.
#Aleppo #Syria #terrorism
@rybar