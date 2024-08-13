Sarah Westall joins Mike Adams: The technocratic Orwellian overlords have weaponized EVERYTHING against humanity

To learn more, visit: https://sarahwestall.com/





- Fifth generation warfare and mind control technologies. (0:00)

- Psychological manipulation through voice-to-skull technology and media propaganda. (5:39)

- De-Googling, surveillance, and privacy. (10:54)

- Neurotechnology and its potential risks to individual freedom. (19:30)

- Ethical implications of advanced technology, including organ harvesting and artificial limbs. (27:43)

- Transgenderism, transhumanism, and the manipulation of reality. (32:02)

- The dangers of immersing oneself in artificial worlds and the need for a movement to bring sanity back to universities and institutions. (36:57)

- The impact of technology on society, including the potential for a "crash" due to artificial intelligence and the importance of interacting with nature. (40:18)

- Protecting privacy and security in the digital age. (47:02)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/