Post Script Interviews: Gregg Braden

Gregg Braden previews his December 7th Transition Talks appearance, exploring themes from his upcoming book, Pure Human. He discusses rapid technological advances aiming to replace human biology, the potential of our natural capacities, and the societal crossroads between embracing technology or preserving human uniqueness. Practical insights and profound experiments highlight humanity's transformative potential.





Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️





Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!