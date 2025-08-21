Find Restoration Through Intercession | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever felt burdened by the weight of the world? Nehemiah faced the king with a heavy heart, yet he knew that sometimes, to see change, we must bring our burdens to God. Just like Esther used the king's delight in wine to petition for her people, we can transform our praise into a powerful tool of intercession.
Join us as we explore how the sacrifice of praise can lead to breakthroughs in our lives and the lives of those around us. From Old Testament traditions of fasting to New Testament worship, discover how your praise can open doors—even when words seem inadequate.
Ever wonder if your prayers are falling flat? Let’s dive into the story of Job, who found healing not by fixating on his own suffering, but by turning his heart towards others.
Remember, you are the salt and light in this world. When you carry God’s burden, you won’t sink. Let’s elevate our worship, shift our focus, and see how God can turn our circumstances around.
Find Restoration Through Intercession
Prophetic Time | 16 June 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
