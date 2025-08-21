Find Restoration Through Intercession | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Ever felt burdened by the weight of the world? Nehemiah faced the king with a heavy heart, yet he knew that sometimes, to see change, we must bring our burdens to God. Just like Esther used the king's delight in wine to petition for her people, we can transform our praise into a powerful tool of intercession.





Join us as we explore how the sacrifice of praise can lead to breakthroughs in our lives and the lives of those around us. From Old Testament traditions of fasting to New Testament worship, discover how your praise can open doors—even when words seem inadequate.





Ever wonder if your prayers are falling flat? Let’s dive into the story of Job, who found healing not by fixating on his own suffering, but by turning his heart towards others.





Remember, you are the salt and light in this world. When you carry God’s burden, you won’t sink. Let’s elevate our worship, shift our focus, and see how God can turn our circumstances around.









Find Restoration Through Intercession

Prophetic Time | 16 June 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/OVVjxECBWlk





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/vBHrVbNMeBg





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/ERrIdPUr18s





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/5wY_9v6IHMg





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/kahEJ-uOYlg





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit