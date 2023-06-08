Kicked out for asking a simple question to former FBI Director James Comey🤷🏾‍♀️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another book tour stop, another question Comey didnt like.
Kicked out for asking a simple question to frmr FBI Director James Comey🤷🏾♀️
The night before, Laura Loomer embarrassed Comey while on stage, in which his response was to leave the stage, after which Laura Loomer was detained by police. WATCH:
https://rumble.com/v2sxnio-laura-loomer-confronts-james-comey-on-his-book-tour-he-leaves-the-stage.html
source:
https://twitter.com/TheLibertyBcast/status/1666616566857838592?s=20