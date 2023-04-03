Lions & Generals I Special Guest John Ramirez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guest: Evangelist John Ramirez
John's website is: https://johnramirez.org/
Our website is www.PastorTodd.org
To give please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give
AFFILIATE SITES:
MyPillow
MyPillow.com Promo Code: REMNANT –or—RMNT
MY Patriot Supply
LINK: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5774972.922545e
Gold & Silver
Kirk Elliot PhD
LINK: http://kirkelliottphd.com/pastorTodd/?mibextid=Zxz2cZ
Patriot VPN
Link: https://patriotvpn.com/rlcus
Pastor Todd single "Hello Morning, Hello Day"
Link here: https://open.spotify.com/album/0MkHIeQI2ZK7mq96p37sQo...