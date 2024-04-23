Artificial Intelligence and the Grim Future of a Divided Humanity | Greg Reese

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If it's going to become a threat to humanity, then we have a moral obligation to murder it immediately.
The Corrupt U.S. government is bankrupting the economy and igniting a third world war while flooding the border with single military aged men. The media continues to divide us along party lines with another rigged election, while Hollywood tries to goad the people into a second Civil War.
And while this is all happening, humanity is being slow killed with technologies that only serve to isolate and track us. Nine years ago, hundreds of scientists were warning us of the dangers of Cell phones and 5G radiation.
https://reesereport.com/#donate
Mirrored - Greg Reese
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/