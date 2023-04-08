Atlantic slave trade



N M Rothschild & Sons Bank in London was linked to slavery. The company was one of the biggest names in the City of London had previously undisclosed links to slavery in the British colonies. Documents seen by the Financial Times have revealed that Nathan Mayer Rothschild, the banking family’s 19th-century patriarch, made personal gains by using enslaved Africans as collateral in dealings with slaves. The cotton they picked went through his textile business in Manchester.



Rothschild and his business partner Moses Montefiore loaned the British Government £15 million (worth £1.51 billion in 2022) with interest which was subsequently paid off by the British taxpayers (ending in 2015). This money was used to compensate the slave owners in the British Empire after the trade had been abolished. According to the Legacies of British Slave-Ownership at the University College London, Rothschild himself was a successful claimant under the scheme.



So, Nathan Rothschild loaned his fortune that he made through the black slave trade to the British government with interest to compensate slave owners, this resulted in the British public having to pay income tax to repay the loan. The loan was paid back in full in 2015.



