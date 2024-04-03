They're Going Back To The Old Playbook

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Division: They Don’t Have Anything Else
* You have to know who to persuade — and who to defeat.
* Working class Americans are getting screwed by the globalists.
* 5 November will be Christian Visibility Day.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3509: Trump Touts Christian Day Of Visibility (3 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4n95yi-episode-3509-trump-touts-christian-day-of-visibility.html