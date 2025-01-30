© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug In Exile: Legal, Dr Steve Turley: Border, Jimmy Dore: PISSED OFF, Wendy Bell: Big Pharma | EP1458 - Highlights Begin 01/30/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6f3tzs-ep1458.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Doug In Exile 01/30 - Top Legal Expert Reveals Alarming Update On Judge Tanya Chutkan
https://rumble.com/embed/v6bhvva/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 01/30 - Border Crossings DROP 93 PERCENT as Mass Deportations SURGE!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6che9s/?pub=2trvx
***
Jimmy Dore Show 01/30 - Black Chicagoans Are PISSED OFF About Illegal Immigration!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6ceku4/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 01/30 - Big Pharma B*tches
https://rumble.com/embed/v6crbl4/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths