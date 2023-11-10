Brave TV - Nov 10, 2023 - Covid Vaccine & Radiation Poisoning - The New Sodom & Gomorrah Will Fall









Republican State Rep. James DeSana, one of Michigan's most courageous lawmakers, introduced impeachment articles today in a House resolution co-sponsored by Neil Friske (R-107th District), Joseph Fox (R-101st District), Rachelle Smit (R-43rd District), Matt Maddock (R-51st District), Steve Carra (R-36th District), Josh Schriver (R-66th District), Angela Rigas (R-79th District).

Repeat offenders illegally entering the U.S. commit violent crimes hundreds of miles from the southern border.

In five examples identified by The Center Square, all alleged perpetrators entered the U.S. illegally "on an unknown date at an unknown location," according to ICE.

In Bridgeton, New Jersey, ICE's Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE-ERO)-Newark agents recently arrested a Mexican national who had been convicted of endangering-sexual conduct with a child. The Mexican national was sentenced to three years of suspended prison time and lifelong supervised parole by a state judge.

In March 2005 and March 2009, he was previously removed from the U.S. before his conviction and illegal entry. ICE-ERO is currently holding him, pending his third removal from the country.

