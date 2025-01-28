How Satellite Wi-Fi & 5G Are Damaging Our Light – Mitigating EMFs and Restoring Light

👉 10,000 ACRES | FULL SPECTRUM EMF DEFENCE | Explore the GeoField Conditioner : www.essentialenergy.us

In this powerful and revealing episode of Healing from the Inside Out, Dr. Ted Emanuel, a Jamaican naturopath, and Dan Stach expose the truth about modern sunlight and its disruption by artificial electromagnetic fields (EMFs).













Tourism is the heartbeat of Jamaica’s economy, and many visitors seek a natural tan during their stay. Unfortunately, harmful sun exposure often leads to burns, skin damage, and bad experiences that drive them away. Dr. Ted has developed a personalized safe tanning program, taking into account each individual’s skin type, texture, and condition, ensuring optimal and safe sun exposure.













But there’s a bigger issue at play.













Today’s sunlight is being degraded by 5G, Wi-Fi satellites, and artificial EMFs in the ionosphere, which disrupt the natural structure of photons.













These weakened photons impact our health and skin’s ability to tan safely.













Enter Dan Stachowski’s GeoField Conditioner, a groundbreaking device that restores and amplifies the natural structure of sunlight.













By reflecting sunlight through specialized energy plates, the GeoField Conditioner harmonizes photons, creating a coherent, structured, and health-enhancing light.













This program not only supports safe tanning but also mitigates the harmful effects of artificial EMFs, helping tourists and locals alike enjoy rejuvenating, balanced sunlight in Jamaica’s pristine resorts.













Think about it: If sunlight is the foundation of life, imagine the profound impact of enhancing its quality.













How would improved sunlight influence not just tanning but also your overall well-being, mood, and energy levels?





















