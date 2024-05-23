BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DON'T YOU FORGET ABOUT ME ₪ [WTC 7]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
95 views • 11 months ago

Academic study debunks official report about what caused World Trade Center building 7 to collapse:


https://www.dispropaganda.com/single-post/2019/09/11/academic-study-debunks-official-report-about-what-caused-world-trade-center-building-7-to


UAF report A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7


https://ine.uaf.edu/media/222439/uaf_wtc7_draft_report_09-03-2019.pdf


The research team produced a simulation that replicated the structural fire loading conditions of WTC7 on September 11, 2001, supplemented by data from the National Institute of Science and Technology’s collapse initiation hypothesis. The researchers have dismissed the findings of Government officials in 2008 that the building fell due to “uncontrolled building fires” because they couldn't lead to the near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building below Floor 17." See also:


Collapse of World Trade Center Building 7 presentation by Dr. Hulsey at the UoA Fairbanks:


https://youtu.be/RYV33LKDY8k


WTC7 Progress Report


https://ine.uaf.edu/media/92216/wtc7-structural-reevaluation_progress-report_2017-9-7.pdf


WTC7 Progress Statement


https://ine.uaf.edu/media/92355/wtc7_hulseystatement_20180327.pdf


Source: https://truthsocial.com/@redsuperwoman82/112487103199419484


Thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/ScienceUncensored/comments/16fnmru/academic_study_debunks_official_report_about_what/?rdt=64433


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://makeagif.com/gif/911-wtc-7-collapse-nist-foia-cbs-video-mAoO4u


The evidence we have shows the building did not have serious damage from tower debris and it did not have significant fires in it before it collapsed in less than 3 seconds. It was a hardened building designed as the NYC's emergency command and control station in case of emergency.


'Didn't the official report list structural damage fro.cthr collapse of the WTS1 and 2 that allowed a fire to weaken the rest of the supports that caused the collapse?'


Yes. It’s not a mystery:


https://www.nist.gov/pao/questions-and-answers-about-nist-wtc-7-investigation



Keywords
wtc 7september 11ground zerosaloman brothers buildinghomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attack
