Al Jazeera Newsfeed 13-year-old girl who wanted to be a singer killed in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/g3388IE_0BY?si=lQ_RcdjjXXgvtwhO
19 October 2023 #Aljazeeraenglish #News13-year-old Hala Abu Sa’da dreamed of becoming a singer. She was killed by an Israeli air strike which destroyed her house in the besieged Gaza Strip.
