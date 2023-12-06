SHaDoWCa7 sings America the Beautiful

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this video on August 15, 2012.

No, they are not twins; there is only one SHaDoWCa7.



Lyrics: America the Beautiful

O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His Grace on thee,

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

O beautiful for pilgrim feet

Whose stern impassioned stress

A thoroughfare of freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!

O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife.

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine

Till all success be nobleness

And every gain divine!

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed His Grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

America! America!

God shed His Grace on thee

Till selfish gain no longer stain

The banner of the free!

