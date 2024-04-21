Mike Benz · "Ukraine Aid" defense funding is a lie. It's "Seize Eurasia" funds.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Benz · "Ukraine Aid" defense funding is a lie. It's "Seize Eurasia" offense funds. As long as "Seize Eurasia" is Blob policy, it will be trillions to Ukraine & doom to all who oppose.
Trump was impeached over Ukraine military "aid" 3 yrs before 2022's war. This is what FISA is about👇
@MikeBenzCyber