BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥 Climate Change & Fungal Infections – A Growing Threat 🍄
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 6 months ago

🌍 Could Climate Change Be Fueling a Rise in Dangerous Fungal Infections? 😨🦠


🤝🧑Fungi are evolving—and scientists are sounding the alarm! Let’s dive into this emerging threat with Neil Gow, a British microbiologist and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Exeter. 🚨🔬


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/bddjkeve


🦠 What’s happening?


🌡️ Rising temperatures are allowing fungi—once unable to survive at human body temperature (37°C)—to adapt and thrive in new environments.


🔍 Scientists are identifying fungi infecting humans for the first time, raising serious health concerns.


🔥 Prolonged heatwaves are accelerating fungal evolution, making them more resistant and potentially more infectious than ever before!


🤯 Could climate change be fueling the rise of super fungi and triggering a new health crisis? 🌎


👇 Share your thoughts! Are we prepared for this growing threat? 💬🧐


📎 Or learn more about this intrigue topic by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 👆

Keywords
climate changefungal infectionglobal health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy