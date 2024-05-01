There Is A Spiritual War Going On

Do you see what’s going on?

So many people are getting sucked into this vacuum of evil.

The conservative movement is about conserving people’s God-given rights.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 1 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4snaqx-campus-chaos-erupts-as-biden-sits-on-his-ass-ep.-2241-05012024.html