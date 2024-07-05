Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 4, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2317 - Did Lexington and Concord start the movement of the revolutionary war? -What is the agenda and mission goals for the new world order? -Are you proud to be an American and will you hold on to your rights? -What are some of the benefits of using HGH stimulate? -Girl is put on the ventilator from vaping. Make sure you address issues you see with the people you care about. -Disney gets busted again for what? -Our leaders are traitors. -How much money is linked in the contract for bird flu shots? -What type of problems are connected with ozempica? -Can bleach table salt and deficiency of salt be life threatening?