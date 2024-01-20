Neil Oliver's blistering commentary on the WEF jamboree of hypocrisy at Davos

Neil Oliver delivers this blistering commentary on the WEF jamboree of hypocrisy at Davos: “Hypocrisy with wings. The powerful will do as they please, while we pay for it and keep our mouths shut.”





Farmers are being willfully ignored and their livelihoods destroyed by dreadful governments obsessed with the crass logic of net zero and corporations trying to asset grab farmland. And that’s why farmers are protesting across Europe.





@thecoastguy

@JamesMelville

@GBNEWS





https://x.com/KateMcGahan1/status/1748800761281073496?s=20