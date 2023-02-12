BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4 Tests Christians Must Overcome To Bear Fruit
SERVANT SONG
02/12/2023

Do You Want To Bear Good Fruit? If so, check out this video exploring four tests Christians must overcome to bear fruit for God's Kingdom. The parable of the Sower meaning is presented in this video in a way you have probably never heard before. This is for true believers who wish to count the cost of following Christ and learn how to abide in the vine.

