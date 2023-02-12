4 Tests Christians Must Overcome To Bear Fruit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do You Want To Bear Good Fruit? If so, check out this video exploring four tests Christians must overcome to bear fruit for God's Kingdom. The parable of the Sower meaning is presented in this video in a way you have probably never heard before. This is for true believers who wish to count the cost of following Christ and learn how to abide in the vine.