Ted Mahr on the Ascension; Tom Paladino on Scalar Energy!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show from Vienna, Austria, I will be talking about the Ascension and the New Age that we are creating right now. Afterward I interview Tom Paladino to talk about his fantastic free scalar energy program that really helps people! I hope you can all listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.outofthisworld1150.com