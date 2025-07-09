The Breakfast Cereal General (Kellogg) met with the Narcoführer today.

Adding, more Zelensky:

❗️Clownsky met with Pope Leo XIV again today.

Zelensky responded Tuesday to a petition calling for the decriminalization of pornography in Ukraine, stating that the issue is now under consideration by parliament.

🐻 Mind as well make it legal and have the hoes pay taxes for some more PAC3's.

Adding from last night:

Ukraine-appointed officials and SBU heads flee Kherson – regional governor

The Kiev-appointed local administration, along with the heads of the local police and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), have left Kherson and now manage the Ukrainian-occupied part of the region remotely, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, told Sputnik.

💬 "The Kiev regime loves to create virtual structures — for them, appearances matter more than reality. The so-called Kherson regional and city 'military administrations' appointed by Kiev are based in Nikolaev, along with the local Gestapo branches — the SBU, police, and prosecutor’s office," Saldo said.