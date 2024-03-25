BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New York Court Hands Trump a HUGE Victory Over $454 Million Bond
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
217 views • 03/25/2024

Glenn Beck


March 25, 2024


A New York court has issued a massive ruling in the state’s fraud case against former president Donald Trump. New York Attorney General Letitia James had threatened to seize Trump’s assets in New York City if he didn’t post a $454 million bond. But the court has lowered the necessary bond payment to $175 million and given him 10 more days to post it. Plus, in a big win for ALL New York business owners, the judge has allowed Trump to continue running his businesses in NYC. Glenn and Stu review the ruling and explain why it’s a huge win.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUkpYv4RuXU

