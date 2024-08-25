Discussing Suzy Hansen and the Alien Agenda - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. The discussion centered on Suzy Hansen's experiences and insights into the alien agenda. Suzy described being taken aboard a craft and lectured by a Grey elder, emphasizing the Grey's concern for human spiritual development. She detailed the vast infrastructure of UFOs and the advanced technology on these crafts, including medical devices. The conversation also touched on the challenges of integrating these topics into mainstream society, the importance of scientific rigor, and the potential for human spiritual growth. Participants shared personal experiences, including encounters with mantids and the impact of these events on their lives.





Discussion on Susie's Channel and Community Engagement

Dr. Rodrigo discusses the difficulty of having conversations about the topic and the importance of community in cyberspace. Brian highlights Susie's descriptions of underwater bases and mothership crafts, and the vast plan involving millions of people.





Susie Hansen's Influence and Personal Experiences

Brian praises Suzy Hansen as a significant witness and influencer, with over 60 videos on her channel. Jenn shares personal experiences and the importance of analyzing dreams for insights. Jenn also talks about the challenges of discussing these topics in a religious community and the need for a balanced approach.





Jenn's Encounter with Mantids and Family Experiences

Jenn shares her experience of face-to-face encounters with mantids, describing their protective behavior and telepathic communication. Brian and Jen discuss the generational nature of these experiences, with family members also having encounters. Jenn reflects on the significance of these experiences and the need for a middle ground in discussing them.





Medical Technology and Susie Hansen's Observations

We discuss Suzy Hansen's observations of medical beds and advanced technology on crafts. Dr. Rodrigo comments on the feasibility of the described technology, emphasizing the need for processors and advanced light manipulation. He also highlights the importance of normalizing these conversations and integrating them into society.





Challenges in the UFO Field and Suzy Hansen's Disillusionment

Brian discusses the lack of integrity and leadership in the UFO field, as lamented by Suzy Hansen. Brian mentions the issue of people pinching material from Suzy and the exclusion of Suzy from conferences. Dr. Rodrigo reflects on the challenges of maintaining credibility and the influence of monetary gain in the field. He also emphasizes the need for scientific approaches and the integration of consciousness technology.





Personal Experiences and Family Dynamics

Dr. Rodrigo shares a childhood experience of seeing a craft behind a tree, describing the dream-like state and the impact on their interest in physics and astronomy. Brian reflects on the potential influence of family members and the suppression of these experiences by ETs.





Future Plans and Community Building

Brian plans to host more meetings like this and involve more people in the discussion. Dr. Rodrigo mentions the importance of creating a cyber community and integrating these discussions into society. He discusses the potential for mainstream acceptance and the role of consciousness technology in this process. Brian thanks everyone for their participation and emphasizes the importance of continued discussions and research.





Suzy Hansen's YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/@suzannehansen7223 . Her book is at https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





Thank you to Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail. It depicts a lecture hall holding 250 people in a mothership with a Grey on the dias with a human who is part of their chain of command. That image was made by Thomas Hansen.





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My websites: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://universitygalacticus.org/

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe





https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio