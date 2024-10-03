St. Clair Christmas Room Fundraiser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Christmas Room Annual Fundraiser had another success gathering at the St. Clair Golf Club. The fundraiser assists hundreds of needy children all across St. Clair County by providing them gifts every Christmas.