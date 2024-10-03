St. Clair Christmas Room Fundraiser

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





The Christmas Room Annual Fundraiser had another success gathering at the St. Clair Golf Club. The fundraiser assists hundreds of needy children all across St. Clair County by providing them gifts every Christmas.





